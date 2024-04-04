GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Self-employed women contribute to BJP candidate Brijesh Chowta’s security deposit in Dakshina Kannada constituency

Along with nomination papers, each candidate has to offer a security deposit of ₹25,000

April 04, 2024 12:58 pm | Updated 12:58 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
A group of self-employed women offer their contribution towards the security deposit of Brijesh Chowta, the BJP’s candidate in Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha constituency, on April 3, 2024.

A group of self-employed women offer their contribution towards the security deposit of Brijesh Chowta, the BJP’s candidate in Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha constituency, on April 3, 2024. | Photo Credit: H S MANJUNATH

A flower vendor, a fish seller, a housekeeping employee, and an animal care professional were part of a group of 10 self-employed women who met Brijesh Chowta, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha constituency, at the latter’s election office on April 3 to contribute to his security deposit.

Mr. Chowta, a 42-year-old ex-serviceman, was expected to organise a rally on April 4 before filing his nomination papers. Along with nomination papers, Mr. Chowta has to offer a security deposit of ₹25,000.

Rajani Shetty, who takes care of street and other dogs, said the group is greatly impressed with the developmental initiatives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi., which has taken the country forward. “We are hoping for more positive changes from Mr. Chowta, an ex-serviceman,” she said.

In order to help the BJP candidate, the women contributed a portion of their day’s earning towards Mr. Chowta’s security deposit.

The women applied ‘tilak’ (vermillon) on the candidate and did an ‘arati’ (prayer) before handing over their contribution.

Mr. Chowta said, “As I enter the warfield of election, these women, like mothers of soldiers, have blessed me with success. I am truly overwhelmed. The contribution is special as it has come on the birthday of my idol late Sam Manekshaw, former Chief of Army Staff, and on the death anniversary Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji.”

