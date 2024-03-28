ADVERTISEMENT

Seeman introduces ‘mike’ symbol for Naam Tamilar Katchi; claims Election Commission exhibiting bias

March 28, 2024 12:17 pm | Updated 12:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

Mr. Seeman suggested that Tamil Manila Congress leader G.K. Vasan and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam were allotted ‘cycle’ and ‘pressure cooker’ because they have joined the NDA.

The Hindu Bureau

Naam Tamilar Katchi chief-coordinator S. Seeman releases the party’s election manifesto for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, in Chennai on March 28, 2024 | Photo Credit: ANI

Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief co-ordinator Seeman, who introduced his party’s symbol ‘mike’, on Wednesday, March 28, 2024 slammed the Election Commission of India for being partisan and claimed that he would have received ‘sugarcane farmer’ symbol had he agreed to join the National Democratic Alliance. Mr. Seeman charged that India was not truly a democratic country.

Since 2019 Lok Sabha elections, NTK has been contesting on ‘sugarcane farmer’ symbol and has since become popular and recognisable amongst the youth, particularly rural youth, in Tamil Nadu. In the 2021 Assembly polls, the party garnered an impressive vote share of 6.58%.

Lok Sabha polls | At Tiruchi, Naam Tamilar Katchi names pro-jallikattu activist Rajesh, AMMK fields Senthilnathan

Speaking to the reporters, Mr. Seeman suggested that Tamil Manila Congress leader G.K. Vasan and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam were allotted ‘cycle’ and ‘pressure cooker’ because they have joined the NDA.

“Who got sugarcane symbol? Are they contesting the elections? How did G.K. Vasan get the ‘cycle’ symbol? Is it not being used by another party in another State in India? How can he be allotted the symbol? Did nobody else ask for ‘pressure cooker’?” he questioned.

Naam Tamilar Katchi announces candidates for T.N. and Puducherry; fields women from 20 seats

Mr. Seeman also criticised the decision to deny ‘pot’ symbol under which Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder Thol. Thirumavalavan contested and won in Chidambaram Parliamentary constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and denial of the ‘top’ symbol to the MDMK.

