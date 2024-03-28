Seeman introduces ‘mike’ symbol for Naam Tamilar Katchi; claims Election Commission exhibiting bias

Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief co-ordinator Seeman, who introduced his party’s symbol ‘mike’, on Wednesday, March 28, 2024 slammed the Election Commission of India for being partisan and claimed that he would have received ‘sugarcane farmer’ symbol had he agreed to join the National Democratic Alliance. Mr. Seeman charged that India was not truly a democratic country.
Since 2019 Lok Sabha elections, NTK has been contesting on ‘sugarcane farmer’ symbol and has since become popular and recognisable amongst the youth, particularly rural youth, in Tamil Nadu. In the 2021 Assembly polls, the party garnered an impressive vote share of 6.58%.