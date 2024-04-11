Security tightened for election rally of CM Stalin, Rahul Gandhi in Coimbatore

April 11, 2024 06:57 pm | Updated April 12, 2024 07:27 am IST - COIMBATORE

Around 2,500 police personnel will be deployed for security and law and order management in connection with the election rally of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi near Coimbatore on Friday evening.

The two leaders will campaign and seek votes for candidates of the INDIA bloc alliance, in which DMK and Congress are members. The venue for the public meeting has been arranged on a vacant land at Chettipalayam on the city outskirts.

Sources with the DMK said the venue would have around 50,000 seats. The alliance was expecting over 75,000 people to take part in the election rally from Coimbatore and neighbouring districts.

Other than Mr. Stalin and Mr. Gandhi, DMK candidates contesting for the Lok Sabha from Coimbatore, Pollachi, the Nilgiris, Tiruppur and Erode; and leaders of other parties in the INDIA bloc will take part in the meeting.