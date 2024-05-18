Security beefed up ahead of rallies by PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi in Delhi

Security in parts of the national capital was beefed up in view of two different rallies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with the local police having planned to deploy around 3,000-personnel strong force on the day.

On May 17, the Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, along with other senior officers, visited the northeast district and took stock of the security arrangements, where PM Modi will address a rally.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will campaign at the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency.

A senior officer said, Mr. Modi is likely to arrive at the rally site by a chopper after addressing another election rally in Sonipat in Haryana. At least four-layer security arrangements comprising the SPG, security wing of the Delhi Police, and the local police will be in place.

"Meetings were held with other agencies responsible for the prime minister's security.

"We have identified buildings and trees on all possible routes where police personnel have already been deployed to keep a strict vigil on all activities. Every single personnel has been directed to report immediately in case of any emergency," a senior police officer said.

A Delhi Development Authority (DDA) ground at pushta number 4 of Yamuna Khadar has been selected as the venue for the election gathering. The ground comes under the Ghonda assembly, which is a part of the Northeast Delhi parliamentary constituency.

The rally of PM Modi will likely begin at 4 p.m., whereas Mr. Gandhi will address his rally in Ashok Vihar (Chandni Chowk) at around 6 p.m..

"Robust security arrangements have been made for both the rallies. No one will be allowed to breach law and order at any cost. Around 3,000 police personnel along with paramilitary forces will be deployed to maintain law and order," said the officer.

The officer said police have already intensified night patrolling near the rally ground at both the places and PCR vehicles are already on alert.

"We have restricted the area for public use since we came to know about the rally. Additional police force deployment has already been made and teams are keeping a strict vigil round the clock," said the officer, adding that they have also directed the traffic police to find alternative routes for diversions for the daily commuters.

