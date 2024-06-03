Section 144 clamped at Muttil in Wayanad

District Collector Renu Raj has clamped Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code in 1-km radius of WMO College, Muttil, the Lok Sabha election counting centre, from 4 a.m. on Tuesday to 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

All public meetings and assemblies of more than five persons are strictly prohibited in the area. No group of more than five persons shall assemble or move together in any public or private location in the area during the period, Ms. Raj said.

The District Police Chief was directed to ensure strict compliance with the order.

