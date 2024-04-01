Second randomisation of polling personnel completed in Erode

April 01, 2024 05:37 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - ERODE

A total of 10,417 personnel will be deployed for poll duty in the eight Assembly constituencies in Erode district during the Lok Sabha polls scheduled for April 19. Second randomisation for the personnel was held at the Collectorate here on April 01, 2024, Monday.

District Election Officer and Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara said there are 2,222 polling stations in the Assembly constituencies of Erode (East), Erode (West), Modakkurichi, Perundurai, Bhavani, Anthiyur, Gobichettipalayam and Bhavanisagar (SC). Apart from this, 20% polling stations were kept on reserve. Hence, a total of 2,530 presiding officers, equal number of polling officers I, II and III, and 297 polling officers IV were required. Randomisation of polling personnel was completed through the Election Commission of India portal, he added.

District Revenue Officer S. Shantha Kumar, District Revenue Officer (Aavin) Kavitha, Assistant Collector (Training) Vinaykumar Meena and election officials were present.