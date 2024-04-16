Second phase randomisation of voting machines complete in Pathanamthitta

April 16, 2024 06:13 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The second phase of randomisation of electronic voting machines (EVMs) for Assembly segments in the Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha constituency took place here on Tuesday.

During this phase, control units, ballot units, and VVPATs assigned to the constituencies were allotted to the respective polling booths via a computerised randomisation process. The machines housed in the strong rooms of the Assistant Returning Officers across all seven constituencies will be arranged accordingly.

The randomisation process was carried out in the Collector’s chamber under the guidance of Election Officer and District Collector S. Prem Krishnan.

Meanwhile, the commissioning of the EVMs will take place on Wednesday. This stage involves inserting the ballot papers containing the names and symbols of the candidates into the voting machines. The entire process will be conducted under the supervision of the Assistant Returning Officers at the respective distribution centres.

During commissioning, the ballot unit, control unit, and VVPAT will be configured for voting, and the names of candidates will be set in the control unit. Subsequently, these machines will be securely sealed and stored in the strong rooms of their respective constituencies.

Postal votes

To facilitate the reception of postal votes, the District Collector has issued an order appointing officers to the strong room. These officers are entrusted with receiving votes cast by absentee voters, and any postal ballots cast at the constituency-level facilitation centre will also be brought to the strong room of Chennirkkara Kendriya Vidyalaya, designated as the counting centre.

Meanwhile, the vote from home exercise meant for senior citizens aged above 85 years and differently abled voters began in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday. The first phase is scheduled to run till April 19.