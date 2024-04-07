Second phase of training conducted for polling officers in Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari

April 07, 2024 09:12 pm | Updated April 08, 2024 02:06 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

About 8,000 polling officers participated in the second phase of the training for polling officers conducted in six centres in the district on Sunday.

While the first phase of the training was conducted on March 23, the second phase of the training for 8,026 polling officers was conducted in centres located at the six assembly constituencies in Thoothukudi Lok Sabha constituency.

In addition to training them on the voting machines, procedures to be followed at the booths during the polling day were also explained. Further, they were instructed how to conduct mock poll in the presence of the representatives of the candidates on the polling day.

How to end the polling process and how securely the machines to be handled while returning them to the safe locations were also explained to the officers.

Similarly, in Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha constituency, second phase of the training was conducted at all the six assembly constituencies - Kanniyakumari, Nagercoil, Colachel, Padmanabhapuram, Vilavancode and Killiyur.

Teachers from government and government-aided schools, government college professors and other government officials who would be working at polling booths on the day of polling were given training during the second-phase.

