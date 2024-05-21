Seat of the corridors of power, New Delhi LS constituency paints a picture of stark divides 

“While the rich live in big houses with well-maintained parks, those who work in their homes reside just opposite their posh localities in shabby areas with dilapidated roads and clogged drains,” says Savitri Devi, a domestic help.

However, Ms. Devi, who lives in a modest one-room accommodation with her family at Kotla Mubarakpur, doesn’t mind it despite paying ₹5,000 more per month than what she used to pay when earlier in east Delhi.

“I earn much more from working at three posh houses here than what I used to make earlier,” she says.

From historic structures to upscale markets and posh localities, the city’s oldest parliamentary constituency boasts of lush-green lawns, picturesque parks adorned by tulips brought from abroad and impressive road infrastructure.

However, Ms. Devi’s story also paints a picture of contrast of posh localities juxtaposed with some of the most underdeveloped areas.

While the constituency is known for places like Chanakyapuri, Greater Kailash, Connaught Place and Khan Market, areas like Ranjit Nagar, Zamrudpur, Inderpuri, and Naraina are crying for want of proper upkeep.

‘Ignored by govts.’

Kamlesh Devi, a street vendor and Ranjit Nagar resident, is miffed at politicians as clogged drains spreading unbearable stink and dilapidated roads have always been a perennial problem.

“I can’t recall when a politician of stature visited our area. Perhaps, we are not as important as residents of posh localities,” she says.

Sarvar Kumar, who runs a shop in Inderpuri, too, feels that the government has “forgotten” those who live on the outskirts of the constituency.

“They [politicians] do not visit us even during the elections to seek votes,” he says.

Atul Mishra, a businessman, says the area close to Naraina is dotted by dilapidated roads but nobody listens to them.

“The area MP has not paid any attention to our complaints,” he says.

Centre lauded

However, on the contrary, upscale Hailey Road resident Sameeksha Khurrana lauds the BJP-led Union government for the initiatives undertaken in the constituency.

“The area is overall clean and green, garbage trucks come regularly to pick trash and if there are any big concerns, they are solved within a few days,” she says.

The other major concern for area residents is skyrocketing rents. According to a broker, Madhab Debnath, the rent for a two-bedroom flat has shot up to ₹4-5 lakh per month in areas such as Chankyapuri and Malcha Marg. In Greater Kailash and R.K. Puram, it is hovering around ₹1.5 lakh per month for a similar accommodation.

Even in “not-so-posh localities” such as Shadipur, Naraina and Munirka, it ranges between ₹20,000-40,000 per month.

High-profile seat

The constituency has in the past been represented by stalwarts like former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and former Deputy Prime Minister L.K. Advani. It has 10 Assembly segments – Karol Bagh, Patel Nagar, Moti Nagar, Delhi Cantonment, Rajinder Nagar, New Delhi, Kasturba Marg, Malviya Nagar, R.K. Puram, and Greater Kailash.

The New Delhi Assembly seat is represented by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. This Lok Saba election, BJP’s Bansuri Swaraj is pitted against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and INDIA bloc candidate Somnath Bharti. Both candidates are lawyers by profession.

While Ms. Swaraj will be looking to take forward the legacy of her mother, the late BJP leader and former Union Minister Sushma Swaraj, Mr. Bharti is banking on his work as a legislator.

While the seat was bagged by the BJP in the last two general elections, all 10 Assembly segments are represented by the AAP legislators.

However, there are several Assembly segments in the Lok Sabha constituency such as Delhi Cantonment and R.K. Puram that had witnessed low turnout in the last two Lok Sabha elections.

Imran Ahmed, 52, says he is “indifferent” to whoever rules at the Centre despite area residents just a week away from electing their Lok Sabha representative.

Mr. Ahmed, who lives in Delhi Cantonment, is mulling over not voting this time.

“This is another form of NOTA [None of the Above Option]. People like me have developed an indifferent attitude towards the government,” he says, adding that it is only uneducated people who can be “lured with promises of petty benefits”.

Vikas Taneja, who runs a coaching institute in Karol Bagh, says local issues are not important when it comes to the Lok Sabha poll. “When I go to vote on May 25, I will vote keeping in mind who can keep my county safe and strengthen the economy. Local issues are for a different election,” he says.

