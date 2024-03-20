March 20, 2024 03:08 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Assistant Returning Officer of the Coimbatore Parliamentary Constituency, P. Suresh, on March 20 issued a notice to the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) district unit president J. Ramesh Kumar regarding the participation of schoolchildren in an election roadshow undertaken by BJP leader and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 18.

The notice sought an explanation from him regarding the breach of the election Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and sought a report.

In a related development, the District Education Officer (for private schools) issued a notice to the management responsible for sending 22 students from three schools affiliated with the Chinmaya Vidyalaya Group in Vadavalli and R. S. Puram to the political event, while donning the BJP insignia.

Earlier on Tuesday, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against the management of a government-aided school, by the Sai Baba Colony Police, for their involvement in the aforementioned roadshow.

Footage circulating on social media following The Hindu’s report on the incident, depicts students from the private school disembarking their bus at Sai Baba Colony junction, hours before the event commenced. Several children were dressed as Hindu deities, engaging in religious chants and performances organised by BJP workers. The children were identified wearing saffron stoles with the BJP insignia.

In a video shared on X, (formerly called Twitter) and submitted to the District Election Officer (DEO), teachers from the school expressed their support for the Prime Minister, stating their happiness at his visit to Coimbatore and confirming the school’s participation in the event.

DEO (private schools) Senthil Kumar, confirmed the initiation of an inquiry into the school based on the evidence and said that, “The school’s management has been instructed to submit a report on the incident immediately. The District Child Protection officer has also been informed of the situation.”

District Elementary Education officer Punitha Anthoniyammal, who had issued a similar notice to a government-aided school on Tuesday, said that the school’s report is expected shortly.