GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

SC orders DMs to decide on permissions for ‘democracy yatra’ within three days

Activists Aruna Roy and Nikhil Dey had filed a petition saying Magistrates are passing blanket orders under Section 144 CrPC banning public gatherings during the entirety of the poll period.

April 19, 2024 01:14 pm | Updated 01:24 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Nikhil De and Aruna Roy. File.

Nikhil De and Aruna Roy. File. | Photo Credit: Monica Tiwari

The Supreme Court has passed an interim order that Executive/District Magistrates should decide applications to hold public meetings, yatras, etc, to educate voters during elections period within three days of their submission for approval.

Also Read |Lok Sabha Elections 2024, phase 1 voting LIVE Updates

The order was passed in a petition filed by activists Aruna Roy and Nikhil Dey that Magistrates are passing blanket orders under Section 144 CrPC banning public gatherings during the entirety of the poll period. Applications for permission to conduct public meets are never acted upon by the Magistrates, the petition claimed.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, for the activists, said their application for permission to hold ‘democracy yatra’ during Lok Sabha election to educate the voters has been stonewalled by District Magistrates.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / democracy

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.