Sankalpa Patra is the blueprint for Viksit Bharat: Captain Brijesh Chowta

April 14, 2024 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Brijesh Chowta | Photo Credit: File Photo

The Sankalpa Patra (manifesto) of the BJP released on Sunday is the blueprint for Viksit Bharat and has the roadmap for turning dreams of the countrymen into reality, said BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate for Dakshina Kannada and the party’s State unit Secretary Captain Brijesh Chowta.

In a statement, Capt. Chowta said Sankalpa Patra embodies ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’ in every commitment and reflects the comprehensive and all inclusive social welfare agenda.

From the Dakshina Kannada perspective, Capt. Chowta said, the manifesto has host of offering including boosting of the food processing industry through clusters, and massive growth prospects of the tourism industry – including special loans for women for home stays. Special schemes have been proposed for further strengthening of fisheries sector.

The manifesto has envisioned India’s path of progress as it strives to be the world’s green-energy hub, pharma hub, electronic hub, automobile hub, semi-conductor hub, and innovation hub. The manifesto is also a compassionate letter of commitment that reminds one of the idea of Ramarajya — be it redrafting the transport landscape with resting spaces for truck drivers, expansion of network of ‘Gagrima Gruhas’ to meet needs of transgender community, bringing those above 70 years of age under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, or ensuring priority to divyangs under PM Awas Yojana, Capt. Chowta said.

