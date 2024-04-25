Sanjay Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Lenin to vote for LS polls in Devikulam Assembly constituency

April 25, 2024 09:21 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - IDUKKI

Sanjay Gandhi, 43, is all set to cast his vote at Marayur St. Mary’s High School in the Devikulam Assembly segment of the Idukki Lok Sabha constituency. Rajiv Gandhi will also exercise his voting right at the same school.

People having prominent leaders’ names is a feature of the Tamil majority area of the Devikulam constituency. Names such as Rajiv Gandhi, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, Kasturba Gandhi, Indira Priyadarshini, Rahul, Sanjay Gandhi, Priyanka, Lenin, and Stalin are common in the segment.

Mr. Sanjay Gandhi says his father, Chelladurai, a staunch supporter of the Congress, named him after the former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s son Sanjay Gandhi following his death in a plane crash. “I take pride in bearing this name, given by my father as a mark of respect. I am also a staunch supporter of the Congress, believing firmly that only the Congress can lead the nation to salvation. Bestowing the names of prominent leaders upon their children is seen as a gesture of respect in our community,” said Mr. Gandhi.

A resident of Gundumala, near Munnar, Mr. Gandhi says his family has remained loyal to the Congress for four generations. “My father chose this name as a tribute to Sanjay Gandhi. My nephew is named Rahul Gandhi. It’s a matter of great pride for our family to carry the names of distinguished Congress leaders,” he said

In Devikulam, Gandhi Dasan, a freedom fighter, named his children after Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi and Kasturba Gandhi, symbolising his dedication to the cause of the freedom movement.

Writer and journalist M.J. Babu explains the prevalence of such names in the Tamil-majority regions of the Devikulam constituency: “Congress workers often name their children after the members of the Nehru family, while supporters of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) opt for names such as Lenin and Stalin. Tommorow [on Friday], numerous individuals bearing names such as Gandhi, Rajiv, Rahul, Sanjay, Priyanka, Lenin, among others, will participate in the electoral process in the constituency,” said Mr. Babu. “Some individuals also name their children after prominent figures in Tamil Nadu politics,” he said.

