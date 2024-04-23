GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Samajwadi Party nominates Akhilesh’s nephew from Kannauj 

With this, five members of Akhilesh family in the fray in the Lok Sabha election

April 23, 2024 11:16 am | Updated 11:16 am IST - Lucknow

The Hindu Bureau
File picture of Samajwadi Party leader Tej Pratap Singh Yadav

File picture of Samajwadi Party leader Tej Pratap Singh Yadav | Photo Credit: PTI

The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Monday named former MP Tej Pratap Singh Yadav as the candidate from the Kannauj Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

Mr. Yadav, 36, is the nephew of party president Akhilesh Yadav and son-in-law of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad.

Monday’s announcement puts to rest speculation that the SP president might contest from the seat.

Mr. Tej Pratap represented the Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency in 2014, after late Mulayam Singh Yadav, the SP founder, won Azamgarh as well as Mainpuri Lok Sabha seats and decided to retain Azamgarh.  

Five members of the Mulayam family are contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Apart from Tej Pratap, the other candidates are Dharmendra Yadav from Azamgarh, Dimple Yadav from Mainpuri, Akshay Yadav from Firozabad and Aditya Yadav from Badaun. 

The Kannauj Lok Sabha constituency remained the bastion of the SP for long with the party winning the seat each time since 1999. However, in 2019, the BJP’s Subrat Pathak won the seat by less than 13,000 votes defeating SP nominee Dimple Yadav.

The SP also declared the candidature of Sanatan Pandey from Ballia against the BJP’s Neeraj Shekhar. Mr. Pandey contested from the seat in 2019 on SP ticket but lost to the BJP’s Virendra Singh Mast.

Uttar Pradesh / General Elections 2024 / Samajwadi Party

