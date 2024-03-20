Samajwadi Party names candidates for six U.P. seats, including Pilibhit

March 20, 2024 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - Lucknow

The Samajwadi Party (SP) on March 20 named six candidates from Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming parliamentary polls.

The SP announced the candidatures of Zia Ur Rehman Barq from Sambhal, Manoj Chaudhary from Baghpat, Rahul Awana from Gautam Buddha Nagar, Rajeev Rai from Ghosi, Rajendra S. Bind from Mirzapur, and Bhagwat Sharan Gangwar from Pilibhit.

The announcement of a candidate from Pilibhit has silenced rumours that Varun Gandhi would be named in case the BJP denied him a ticket. He is the sitting BJP MP from the seat.

The party has also changed its candidate for Gautam Buddha Nagar. Earlier, Mahendra Nagar had been declared as the party candidate. Mr. Barq, the Sambhal seat candidate, is the grandson of sitting MP Shafiqur Rehman Barq, who recently died.

“We will sweep the state. The BJP’s days are numbered, U.P. will lead the nation in making sure the BJP bites the dust and is unseated at the centre. Our ticket distribution focuses on PDA [Picchda, Dalit, and Alpsankhyak]“ Sunil Singh Yadav ‘Sajan’, the SP spokesperson said.

