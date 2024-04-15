ADVERTISEMENT

Samajwadi Party declares candidates for 7 more Lok Sabha seats

April 15, 2024 06:15 am | Updated 06:15 am IST - Lucknow

With this, the party led by Akhilesh Yadav till now has announced the names of 57 candidates in the State

The Hindu Bureau

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav addresses an election campaign meeting ahead of Lok Sabha polls, in Mirpur, Muzaffarnagar | Photo Credit: PTI

The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Sunday declared candidates for seven more Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.

ADVERTISEMENT

With this, the U.P. centric party led by Akhilesh Yadav till now has announced the names of 57 candidates in the State. In the latest list of candidates, Amarnath Maurya is made candidate from Phulpur, Ram Shiromani Verma from Shravasti, Lashmikant alias Pappu Nishad from Santkabir Nagar, Bhishma Shankar Tiwari from Dumariyaganj, Babu Singh Kushwaha from Janupur, Ramshankar Rajbhar from Salempur and Priya Saroj from Machhilishahr.

Earlier on Friday, the party declared Pushpendra Saroj as its candidate from Kaushambi and Ajay Pratap Singh aka Pintu Sainthwar from Kushinagar.

The SP, a constituent of the Opposition Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) is contesting 63 out of the 80 seats in the State, while the Congress is fighting on 17 seats.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US