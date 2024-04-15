Samajwadi Party declares candidates for 7 more Lok Sabha seats

April 15, 2024 06:15 am | Updated 06:15 am IST - Lucknow

The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Sunday declared candidates for seven more Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.

With this, the U.P. centric party led by Akhilesh Yadav till now has announced the names of 57 candidates in the State. In the latest list of candidates, Amarnath Maurya is made candidate from Phulpur, Ram Shiromani Verma from Shravasti, Lashmikant alias Pappu Nishad from Santkabir Nagar, Bhishma Shankar Tiwari from Dumariyaganj, Babu Singh Kushwaha from Janupur, Ramshankar Rajbhar from Salempur and Priya Saroj from Machhilishahr.

Earlier on Friday, the party declared Pushpendra Saroj as its candidate from Kaushambi and Ajay Pratap Singh aka Pintu Sainthwar from Kushinagar.

The SP, a constituent of the Opposition Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) is contesting 63 out of the 80 seats in the State, while the Congress is fighting on 17 seats.

