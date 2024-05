Congress leader Sam Pitroda resigned as the Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress on May 8 after his controversial remarks spurred the BJP to label the party "racist".

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on X that party chief Mallikarjun Kharge accepted Mr. Pitroda's decision.

"Mr Sam Pitroda has decided to step down as Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress of his own accord. The Congress President has accepted his decision," Ramesh said in his post.

