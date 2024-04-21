Sajad Lone seeks help from JKAP to defeat NC for the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat

April 21, 2024 01:48 am | Updated 01:48 am IST - SRINAGAR

J&K Peoples Conference (JKPC) president Sajad Lone, who is contesting from the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat, on Saturday sought the support of J&K Apni Party (JKAP) president Altaf Bukhari “to prevent fragmentation that has historically favoured the National Conference (NC)“.

“It’s high time we unite to represent the true will of the majority in north Kashmir. We extend our hand to the JKAP, seeking their crucial support in Baramulla, just as we vow to back them in Srinagar to defeat the forces that have long betrayed the precious mandate of Kashmiris,” Mr. Lone said.

Mr. Lone referred to nine out of ten MPs being from the NC in Baramulla. “The NC’s vote share has plummeted from a staggering 65% in 1982 to a mere 29% in 2019. They still emerged victorious due to the division among anti-NC votes,” he said.

The NC secured only 133,426 votes out of the 455,999 cast. “A staggering 322,573 votes were cast against them. This means the NC secured a paltry 29% of the vote while a resounding 71% of voters rejected their mandate. Alarmingly, for every single vote cast in their favour, 2.5 votes were cast against them. This travesty must end,” Mr. Lone said.