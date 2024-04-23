ADVERTISEMENT

Road shows, whirlwind tour mark final leg of campaigning in Chalakudy

April 23, 2024 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

LDF candidate C. Raveendranath at Pazhukkamattam.

An electrifying campaign was on in the Chalakudy Lok Sabha constituency on Tuesday as rival fronts worked overtime to reach out to voters in the final leg of electioneering.

UDF candidate Benny Behanan with AICC general secretary Mukul Wasnik at Pallikkara. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The presence of senior party leaders, road shows and last-minute meetings with the voters were some of the highlights on the penultimate day of public campaign.

Mukul Wasnik, general secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), inaugurated a road show organised by the United Democratic Front (UDF) in support of its candidate Benny Behanan at Pallikkara. Senior party leaders, MLAs, and workers participated in the show that toured various areas in Kunnathunadu. Mr. Behanan interacted with voters at Mala and Poyya.

The UDF’s kalashakottu, the high-decibel finale of campaigning, will be held at Chalakudy around 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Hundreds of party workers from the seven Assembly constituencies are expected to attend.

NDA candidate K.A. Unnikrishnan in Chalakudy.

C. Raveendranath, candidate of the Left Democratic Front (LDF), visited various hospitals in the constituency on Tuesday. He interacted with several young voters and representatives of the health sector. His campaign began at the Bhagavathy temple in Kodungalloor. The LDF’s kalashakottu will be held at Angamaly at 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Road shows from the seven Assembly constituencies will merge at Angamaly.

K.A. Unnikrishnan, candidate of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), visited various institutions in Chalakudy. He met his friends and sought their support. On Wednesday, the campaign will come to a close at Angamaly. The candidate will also interact with voters at Angamaly, Aluva, and Perumbavoor in the morning.

Twenty20 candidate Charlie Paul with party chief Sabu M. Jacob in Kizhakkambalam.

Charlie Paul, candidate of Twenty20, participated in a road show held across the constituency. The motorcade of the candidate was accorded a reception at various points. Party chief Sabu M. Jacob flagged off the road show from Kizhakkambalam at 8.30 a.m.

