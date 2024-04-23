GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Road shows, whirlwind tour mark final leg of campaigning in Chalakudy

April 23, 2024 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
LDF candidate C. Raveendranath at Pazhukkamattam.

LDF candidate C. Raveendranath at Pazhukkamattam.

An electrifying campaign was on in the Chalakudy Lok Sabha constituency on Tuesday as rival fronts worked overtime to reach out to voters in the final leg of electioneering.

UDF candidate Benny Behanan with AICC general secretary Mukul Wasnik at Pallikkara.

UDF candidate Benny Behanan with AICC general secretary Mukul Wasnik at Pallikkara. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The presence of senior party leaders, road shows and last-minute meetings with the voters were some of the highlights on the penultimate day of public campaign.

Mukul Wasnik, general secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), inaugurated a road show organised by the United Democratic Front (UDF) in support of its candidate Benny Behanan at Pallikkara. Senior party leaders, MLAs, and workers participated in the show that toured various areas in Kunnathunadu. Mr. Behanan interacted with voters at Mala and Poyya.

The UDF’s kalashakottu, the high-decibel finale of campaigning, will be held at Chalakudy around 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Hundreds of party workers from the seven Assembly constituencies are expected to attend.

NDA candidate K.A. Unnikrishnan in Chalakudy.

NDA candidate K.A. Unnikrishnan in Chalakudy.

C. Raveendranath, candidate of the Left Democratic Front (LDF), visited various hospitals in the constituency on Tuesday. He interacted with several young voters and representatives of the health sector. His campaign began at the Bhagavathy temple in Kodungalloor. The LDF’s kalashakottu will be held at Angamaly at 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Road shows from the seven Assembly constituencies will merge at Angamaly.

K.A. Unnikrishnan, candidate of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), visited various institutions in Chalakudy. He met his friends and sought their support. On Wednesday, the campaign will come to a close at Angamaly. The candidate will also interact with voters at Angamaly, Aluva, and Perumbavoor in the morning.

Twenty20 candidate Charlie Paul with party chief Sabu M. Jacob in Kizhakkambalam.

Twenty20 candidate Charlie Paul with party chief Sabu M. Jacob in Kizhakkambalam.

Charlie Paul, candidate of Twenty20, participated in a road show held across the constituency. The motorcade of the candidate was accorded a reception at various points. Party chief Sabu M. Jacob flagged off the road show from Kizhakkambalam at 8.30 a.m.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Kerala

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.