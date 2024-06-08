RLP chief Hanuman Beniwal expresses displeasure at being “ignored” by INDIA bloc

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) supremo and winner of Rajasthan’s Nagaur Lok Sabha seat Hanuman Beniwal on Friday expressed his displeasure at being “ignored” by the INDIA bloc, saying he was not invited to attend the meetings of the grand alliance before and after the election results. Mr. Beniwal said he would remain in INDIA bloc despite “such mistakes”, as he was opposed to the BJP’s policies.

The unhappiness of Mr. Beniwal, who was one of the three candidates of alliance partners fielded by the INDIA bloc in Rajasthan, gave an indication of fissures arising in the Opposition camp over the expectations of the smaller parties. All the three candidates — the two others being CPI(M)’s Amra Ram and Bharat Adivasi Party’s Rajkumar Roat — have registered victory in the polls.

Talking to journalists in Nagaur, Mr. Beniwal said when small parties from the South could be invited to INDIA bloc’s meetings, there was no justification for him being ignored. “[Congress president] Mallikarjun Kharge has spoken to me over phone and admitted that a mistake was made,” he said, pointing out that the meetings were held twice, on June 1 and 5.

“Every single MP is important in the country… Why are people like Hanuman Beniwal forgotten? The Congress, in its celebrations over the INDIA bloc’s victory at 11 seats in Rajasthan, should not forget that we too had a role in bringing these seats. I got three lakh votes of the Congress, but 20 lakh votes of the RLP went to the Congress. This has brought so many seats to them,” Mr. Beniwal said.

The MP-elect dispelled the rumours that he was going to join the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, with which he had earlier parted ways. “I am here to stay in INDIA bloc… I will launch a major agitation against the Agnipath scheme [for Army recruitment], which has destroyed the future of our youth,” Mr. Beniwal said.

Support of Jats

Mr. Beniwal has won the Nagaur seat by defeating BJP candidate and former Congress MP Jyoti Mirdha with a margin of 42,225 votes. A former BJP MLA and a vocal critic of former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, Mr. Beniwal had formed the RLP in 2018 with the support of Jats, who constitute a politically powerful community in more than a dozen Lok Sabha constituencies in the State.

The BJP entered into an alliance with the RLP in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, when Mr. Beniwal was fielded and won from the Nagaur seat. He later parted ways with the NDA during the farmers’ agitation over the now-repealed agriculture sector laws in December 2020.

Mr. Beniwal also alleged that the Congress had got RLP leader Ummeda Ram Beniwal to quit the party in Barmer and made him its candidate. “When they were engaged in negotiations with me over the alliance, they were simultaneously breaking my party,” he said. Mr. Ummeda Ram, fielded by the Congress in Barmer, has defeated Union Minister and BJP candidate Kailash Choudhary.

Several Congress leaders were reluctant to hold any kind of alliance talks with Mr. Beniwal, as he had been critical of the party and its senior leaders after his victory from Nagaur in alliance with the BJP in 2019.

However, Mr. Beniwal had affirmed when he joined the INDIA bloc in March this year that he had entered into the alliance with the objective to fight on the issues of unemployment and inflation. “The Congress took one step and we took another step [to form an alliance] for protecting the democratic system in the country,” the RLP chief told journalists in Jaipur, while affirming that the Opposition would defeat the BJP.

Interestingly, Mr. Beniwal contested against Ms. Mirdha for the third consecutive time, as he defeated her in the 2019 Lok Sabha election in Nagaur when she was the Congress candidate. In 2014, Mr. Beniwal was an Independent and Ms. Mirdha fought on the Congress ticket. Both of them faced the defeat, as the BJP’s C.R. Chaudhary won the Nagaur seat.

