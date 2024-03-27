ADVERTISEMENT

RJD, Congress hold talks to iron out differences over seats

March 27, 2024 02:33 am | Updated 02:33 am IST - New Delhi

Another meeting likely to be held today

The Hindu Bureau

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav speaks to the media in New Delhi on March 26, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav and Congress leaders held talks on Tuesday to sort out the differences that have emerged between the two allies over the seat-sharing arrangements in Bihar.

The much-awaited meeting took place at senior Congress leader Mukul Wasnik’s official residence here after a week of tussle. Mr. Wasnik is the convener of his party’s alliance committee. Bihar Congress chief Akhilesh Prasad Singh and AICC in-charge Mohan Prakash were also present. Another meeting could take place on Wednesday before a final agreement is announced in Patna.

ALSO READ
RJD-led Mahagatbandhan on the brink with Pappu Yadav’s entry into Congress 

The two parties hit a rough patch after five-term MP Pappu Yadav, who was expelled from the RJD long back, had merged his Jan Adhikar Party with the Congress in the hope of contesting from the Purnia Lok Sabha seat. Upset with this, the RJD named Bima Bharati – who had switched from the Janata Dal (United) to the RJD – as its nominee for Purnia.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Katihar is another Lok Sabha seat where the two allies are at loggerheads. The RJD wants the seat for its former Rajya Sabha MP Ashfaq Karim, while Congress leader Tariq Anwar is a contender. The latter had won the seat in 2014 but lost in 2019 even though he had garnered around five lakh votes.

Last week, the RJD had also announced its nominees on four seats – Gaya (Kumar Sarvajeet), Aurangabad (Abhay Kushwaha), Nawada (Shravan Kushwaha) and Jamui (Archana Ravidas).

ALSO READ
There's an undercurrent in favour of Mahagathbandhan in Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav

There is also disagreement over the number of seats the party has offered to the Congress. Reports suggest that the RJD has offered only six out of the 40 Lok Sabha seats.

However, after Tuesday’s meeting, the former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar reiterated that there was understanding between the INDIA bloc members, and blamed the BJP for “spreading rumours about the alliance breaking up”.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Bihar / Indian National Congress / General Elections 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US