Revanth’s efforts work as Rajagopal Reddy joins the Bhongir Parliament election campaign

April 12, 2024 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST

A day after Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy went to the residence of Munugode MLA, Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy to review the Bhongir Parliament seat campaign preparations, Mr. Rajagopal Reddy joined the campaign in support of the party candidate Chamala Kiran Reddy.

Mr. Rajagopal Reddy was apparently annoyed over the party high command denying ticket to his wife, Laxmi, who was also an aspirant. However, the efforts of the Chief Minister to pacify him proved fruitful as Mr. Rajagopal Reddy along with his brother and R&B Minister Komatireddy Venkata Reddy are key for Congress success in the Bhongir constituency.

Launching the campaign in the Jangaon Assembly constituency, Mr. Rajagopal Reddy said the BJP candidate Boora Narsaiah Goud would be swept away in the Congress popularity. He also took potshots at Jangaon MLA from Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Palla Rajeshwar Reddy accusing him of serving his boss K. Chandrashekhar Rao in his farmhouse rather than spending time in the constituency. Unlike the BJP and BRS candidates, Mr. Kiran Kumar Reddy was young having worked as All India Youth Congress vice president and would serve people to the best of his abilities. “Voting for Kiran is like voting for me,” he announced in the midst of thunderous applause.

Targeting former CM KCR, he said people were not willing to forget the 10-year ‘loot’ of KCR’s family in the name of Kaleshwaram project and Dharani portal. Recalling his contribution as a Parliament member from Bhongir in 2009, he said Telangana was formed with the relentless efforts of his and then colleagues in the Parliament.

Mr. Kiran Kumar Reddy said he was a local leader and not a parachute leader like other candidates and he hails from Shaligouraram village of Tungaturthi mandal. “I have come up hard way like any other Congress worker and would ever be a servant of the people,” he said.

Campaign for Medak seat begins

Minister Konda Surekha launched the campaign for the Medak Parliament seat with a huge rally in Pragnapur in the presence of TPCC working president T. Jagga Reddy, MP candidate Neelam Madhu and TSIIC chairperson Nirmala Jagga Reddy. She appealed to the voters to elect a BC leader and said that Congress was a party of all communities.

Mr. Jagga Reddy said that Congress should gain majority in BRS MLAs constituencies as well to teach a lesson to BRS leader T Harish Rao who deliberately damaged the Congress spending crores of rupees.

