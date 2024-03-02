Revanth may launch Lok Sabha campaign with Palamuru Praja Deevena meeting on March 6

March 02, 2024 06:21 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Minister and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief A. Revanth Reddy is expected to launch the Congress party’s election campaign for Lok Sabha with Palamuru Praja Deevena Sabha rally in Mahabubnagar on March 6.

Congress MLAs from erstwhile Mahabubnagar district accompanied by CWC special invite Dr. Challa Vamshichand Reddy met the Chief Minister on Saturday and invited him to launch the Lok Sabha poll campaign from the district.

The election rally will coincide with the concluding meeting of the ‘Palamuru Nyaya Yatra’ undertaken by CWC special invite, who has been named the candidate from Mahabubnagar parliamentary constituency. The public meeting will held at MVS College grounds in Mahabubnagar at 6 p.m.

The Chief Minister during his recent visit to Kodangal, the constituency which he represents in the Assembly, had laid the foundation stone for Narayanpet-Kodangal lift irrigation scheme and distributed ex-gratia to Sangambanda project displaced people and allocated ₹5,000 crore worth of works for the constituency.

Among others, Congress MLAs – Yennam Srinivas Reddy, Vakati Srihari, G. Madhusudhan Reddy, V. Shanker and Anirudh Reddy and Minorities Corporation chairman Obedulla Kotwal met the Chief Minister.

