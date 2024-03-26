Revanth Reddy will join BJP after Lok Sabha elections: BRS working president KTR claims

March 26, 2024 05:38 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) claimed that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) soon after the Parliament elections and his profuse praise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last four months was a clear indication of it.

KTR asked the Chief Minister to publicly declare that he would be in the Congress forever. Moreover, Mr. Reddy is also silent on allegations that he would join the BJP after the elections. “Why isn’t the CM responding to such criticism,” he asked.

The former Minister said that while Rahul Gandhi was on a national tour criticising Mr. Modi as ‘Chowkidar Chor Hai’,Mr. Reddy, interestingly, showers praises on the Prime Minister at every opportunity. The “Bade Bhai” association that the Chief Minister formed with Mr. Modi will pave way for new political affiliation after the elections, he claimed.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was speaking at the Secunderabad Parliament constituency meeting held here on Tuesday and it was attended by MLAs, MLCs, former MLAs and Corporators of the party.

KTR also claimed that Congress doesn’t have the capacity to contain BJP in Telangana and it appears as if the BJP was in power here and not the Congress.

The BRS working president also alleged that the Mr. Revanth Reddy’s government was continuously raising the phone tappingcase and scams to cover up its failures in providing electricity, and welfare schemes like Rythu Bandhu. “Revanth Reddy is not capable of running a State,” he said.

Accusing the BJP of misusing the national agencies, he said BRS MLC and his sister K. Kavitha’s arrest was a ‘political vendetta’. Why is the Congress not responding to Ms. Kavitha’s arrest if the BRS and the BJP had an understanding as they had alleged earlier, he asked.

He also accused Mr. Reddy of sending ₹2,500 crore to his party high command for election expenditure, which he alleged was collected by threatening industrialists, builders and real estate dealers. He said the Congress cannot win more than 40 MP seats in the country and it was not an alternative to the BJP. Only the regional parties in the country can contain the BJP, and BRS will play a key role after the elections, KTR claimed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.