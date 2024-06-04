Revanth Reddy reviews vote counting arrangements

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has asked the MP candidates to stay vigilant in the counting process and not leave any scope for the Opposition to raise doubts.

In a video conference attended by senior ministers, MP candidates and other senior Congress party leaders on Monday, he reviewed the counting arrangements, including proper guidance to polling agents. He advised them to coordinate with polling agents at the counting centres and make arrangements for them. He asked the candidates to instruct the agents to remain alert and meticulously check each round of counting.

Sources in the Chief Minister’s Office said that Mr. Reddy would stay put at home monitoring the results and instruct the party on responding to the results. He might address a press conference in the evening if the Congress wins big. He also indicated that he would visit New Delhi if the INDIA bloc does well in the elections.

