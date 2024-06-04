GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Revanth Reddy reviews vote counting arrangements

Published - June 04, 2024 04:58 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Revanth Reddy

Revanth Reddy

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has asked the MP candidates to stay vigilant in the counting process and not leave any scope for the Opposition to raise doubts.

In a video conference attended by senior ministers, MP candidates and other senior Congress party leaders on Monday, he reviewed the counting arrangements, including proper guidance to polling agents. He advised them to coordinate with polling agents at the counting centres and make arrangements for them. He asked the candidates to instruct the agents to remain alert and meticulously check each round of counting.

Sources in the Chief Minister’s Office said that Mr. Reddy would stay put at home monitoring the results and instruct the party on responding to the results. He might address a press conference in the evening if the Congress wins big. He also indicated that he would visit New Delhi if the INDIA bloc does well in the elections.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.