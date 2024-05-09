Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has said the BJP’s wish to “scrap reservation”, its North-South division, favouritism towards Gujarat, and denial of caste census are serious issues that will haunt the party in the election.

In an interview with The Hindu, Mr. Reddy said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi could challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Chief Minister said Ambani and Adani were welcome to Telangana to invest and generate jobs but not to take over the State’s assets.

Mr. Reddy has stirred a hornets’ nest creating the narrative that the BJP will abolish reservation, forcing PM Modi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to react. Mr. Reddy believes it is not a political narrative for the elections but a real issue given the thought process of the RSS.

Excerpts from the interview:

You have created a new narrative on reservation forcing Prime Minister Modi to react. Is it just a political issue? Do you think realistically is it possible in the country to abolish reservation?

I wish to speak on the existing reality and how the RSS wants to change the Indian Constitution and push its agenda through its political front, the Bharatiya Janata Party. With the BJP’s support, it has pushed its agenda — Article 370, Citizenship Amendment Act, Triple Talaq, Ayodhya Ram temple. Their next target is changing the Indian Constitution and abolishing reservation. There is a link between this agenda and the BJP not taking up the 2021 Census, which was being done from the British era every 10 years. After Independence, the Indian government conducted census but in 2021 Narendra Modi stopped that census. What was the idea behind this? Mr. Modi knows that people are demanding census and also the caste census. Why isn’t the BJP asking for a majority but insisting on 400 seats? Because they can amend the Constitution only with a 2/3rd majority.

Do you think Rahul Gandhi has the persona to take on Narendra Modi and present an alternative before the country?

In Telangana, before the Assembly elections, everyone said KCR [BRS chief K. Chandrashekhar Rao] is the biggest personality. So how come Revanth Reddy defeated KCR? When Indira Gandhi was defeated by some not-so-famous politicians of that era, then what is the big deal about defeating Narendra Modi? In a democratic country, the public will have the final say. No one is more than six feet or has a ‘chappan inch ka seena’.

Rahul Gandhi’s padayatra seems to have played a big role in how we see him today as a politician. But the perception of Mr. Gandhi is different in north from south. What is your take on this?

Only the Gandhi family has the pan-India appeal. He doesn’t hanker after power like others despite his appeal. In the last 20 years, he could have become the Prime Minister if he had wanted to. He did not even ask for a berth in the Cabinet. The country recognises his sacrifices. His hard work is there to see, and it is going to pay dividends. The time for Rahul Gandhi to arrive has come.

How do you see the north-south divide narrative which politicians like you are referring to quite often?

Mere statements will not divide the country but the actions will divide. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is refusing a prominent role for south Indians in its political representation and there is a feeling that financially south is being denied its share.

Telugu is the second largest spoken language in India after Hindi. But there is just one Cabinet berth for 42 MPs from two Telugu States while Gujarat with just 26 MPs, it gets seven Cabinet berths. Uttar Pradesh has 12 Cabinet Ministers in the Centre. All the prime posts like Prime Minister, Home Minister, Defence Minister, Finance Minister, Urban Development Minister, Rural Development Minister, Commerce Minister have gone to north Indians.

Even in Karnataka where the BJP has 25 MPs there is just one Minister in the Central Cabinet. Why this discrimination? When Gujarat is getting bullet train, Gujarat is getting Sabarmati riverfront. Gujarat is getting GIFT city, why is Hyderabad denied? Why you have not given any funds for Metro Rail or Musi River front development like Sabarmati river. These issues will come up for discussion. There is a discrimination feeling on the next delimitation. The Government of India should explain the terms of reference.

How do you react to the two names — Ambani and Adani — which are often spoken about?

With regard to Adani and Ambani, there is a feeling that they are double engine sarkaar that BJP talks about. People also feel Adani and Pradhani are the ‘Twin Engine’ government at the national level. As for Telangana, we are asking both businessmen to invest in the State to generate jobs. We are not giving any property to Adani. That is the difference between Telangana and the Government of India.

Mr. Revanth Reddy has emerged as a star in Congress and he is being called for campaigning in other States by the party. Are you projecting yourself as a national-level leader raking up national issues? You were recently quoted in The Dawn, a respected newspaper in Pakistan also.

I am a normal functionary in the Congress and my focus is on Telangana. If i am being talked about perhaps media has been kind to me.

You have been critical of the Centre. Since you said your focus will be the State, how do you see Centre-State relations? How do you have a relationship if you are in Opposition? Telangana has been having a lot of borrowing issues with the Centre and you are going to face it?

I’m in the war zone as of now. I have to act accordingly. When I go back to my Chief Minister’s responsibility fully after the poll code, I will perform as a Chief Minister. I will maintain my good relations with the Prime Minister. India is the Union of States. The Prime Minister is the elder brother of all the Chief Ministers. So, he has to play that role. I have requested the Prime Minister and Finance Minister to restructure my loan system.

How do you see Bharat Rashtra Samiti’s (BRS) future in the State? Do you think BRS chief K. Chandrashekhar Rao will be a force if it wins a few seats in Telangana?

BRS is a force in Telangana and it cannot be brushed aside just like that. But in these Parliament elections, their influence has diminished and is nearly irrelevant. On the future of KCR’s role, it all depends on how many seats will the BRS win. If the BJP wins a few seats and BRS doesn’t win any it will be different scenario. Then its future will also depend on whether KCR’s family stays united. We have to see if his nephew Harish Rao joins the BJP and KCR’s son K.T. Rama Rao will be in India or leave the country?

There has been some low in the campaigning style these days with all the parties attacking other parties rather than selling their positive administration. Why is it that?

I think the media picks up controversy and plays it up. If a political party criticises us we have to react similarly. No one is interested in positive politics perhaps.

How do you term these marriages which happen before elections between political parties and the divorces that happen subsequently?

A criterion is necessity in politics. We will find our own way to reach that goal.

Has there been any strategic planning for these elections?

We have done our work and I am sure Congress will win 14 seats in Telangana out of 17 seats. We have made commitments and we have to deliver.