Revanth appeals women to ensure Congress triumph in Lok Sabha polls

March 12, 2024 08:57 pm | Updated March 13, 2024 07:35 am IST - HYDERABAD

Stating that the Congress party will take responsibility for ensuring the members of the self help groups (SHGs) in the State become crorepatis in five years, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has urged members of the women SHGs to ensure the Congress wins 14 Lok Sabha seats out of the total 17 seats in the State in the Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing the ‘Mahila Saddassu’ of the SHGs organised by the government at the Parade Grounds in Secunderabad on Tuesday, Reddy continued his tirade against the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) as well as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing them of attempting to topple his government.

“Following the promise of the implementation of the six guarantees announced by Sonia Gandhi, you voted the Congress government to power. But the BRS leaders were trying to dislodge this government,” he alleged, and appealed to them to chase away the Opposition party leaders when they visit them to ask for votes.

Mr. Revanth Reddy did not spare Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party. He alleged that the BJP government at the Centre had failed to fulfill poll promises. “BJP promised to provide two crore jobs every year, but they have miserably failed to do so even though they were in power for 10 years,” he said. Referring to the protests by the auto drivers against the implementation of free bus service in the RTC buses, the Chief Minister alleged that BRS leaders were conspiring to stop the scheme. He, however, made it clear that the government would not stop the scheme at any cost. He said that the Congress party led by Sonia Gandhi had realised the dream of a separate Telangana State despite heavy damage to the party. In an attempt to woo women voters, he detailed how Congress strove for the uplift of the women and promised them to become entrepreneurs.