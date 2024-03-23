Revanth acting as BJP’s B-Team leader, says BRS leader Harish Rao

March 23, 2024 07:38 am | Updated 07:39 am IST - HYDERABAD

Senior leader of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) T. Harish Rao has alleged that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is acting that the B-Team leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the matter of liquor policy case, if the response of the Congress party high command and that of Mr. Reddy is any indication.

In a statement, Mr. Harish Rao said on Friday that Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi were highly critical of the functioning of the law-enforcing agencies such as Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation alleging that the Narendra Modi Government was misusing the agencies to harass its political opponents, as was being alleged by BRS all these days.

However, Mr. Revanth Reddy’s acts were not resembling those of the Congress party’s representative in the State and his actions were clearly pointing out that he was the Team-B leader of BJP in the State. His actions were amply making it clear that he was not working under the leadership of Mr. Gandhi and Mr. Kharge, but acting against the Congress party’s policies and in support of the BJP and Mr. Modi’s policies.

The BRS leader stated that liquor policy case was purely fictitious as it was fabricated by the BJP Government at the Centre with the help of law-enforcing agencies to victimise the political opponents. False cases and illegal arrests were also being made as part of BJP’s political vendetta being carried out with the help of the investigating agencies.

Mr. Revanth Reddy was speaking completely opposite to what the AICC leaders were speaking with regard to the liquor policy case stating that there was a scam in the liquor policy and the investigating agencies had delayed arrested the accused. The BRS had been arguing from the beginning that Mr. Revanth Reddy was not a Congressman but he was filled with RSS/BJP ideology.

Forgetting that he was with the Congress, Mr. Revanth Reddy was speaking lies and spreading misinformation about the case to target BRS politically and to speak in favour of BJP, Mr. Harish Rao alleged.

