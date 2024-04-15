GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Retired Indian army man carries on a campaign to achieve 100% turnout in Thoothukudi

He has been roaming the streets of Thoothukudi with a microphone holding aloft the tricolour and urging the young voters to exercise their franchise

April 15, 2024 08:23 pm | Updated April 16, 2024 07:28 am IST - THOOTHUKUDI 

The Hindu Bureau
Col. Sundaram (retired) urging voters to exercise their franchise, in Thoothukudi on Monday.

Col. Sundaram (retired) urging voters to exercise their franchise, in Thoothukudi on Monday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

A retired 76-year-old military man in Thoothukudi has been involved in creating awareness among the public about the importance of voting. 

Colonel M. Sundaram (retired) of Rajiv Nagar, Thoothukudi, who served in the Indian Army for about 35 years, has been roaming the streets of Thoothukudi carrying a microphone and a national flag for the past five days explaining to them the importance of voting in a country like India.

“People should not hesitate to go out even in the scorching sun to exercise their franchise. Recognising the importance of voting, every organisation in this country, both public and private sector, had left a day off for the voters to cast their vote,” he said.

Voters should utilise the voting day to determine the future of their country, he said. “It is everyone’s fundamental duty to vote and make others aware of the importance of voting.” He said he was focused on attracting young voters. “They should understand the history of voting and how it has changed the history of our nation, only through that can they turn into a responsible voter,” Mr. Sundaram said.

To assist the district administration in achieving a 100% turnout, he had taken up this task, he said.

Related Topics

Tirunelveli / Tamil Nadu / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.