1. The initial trends show the BJP leading in 235 seats, much less than predicted in exit polls, with the India bloc making big gains, crossing the 200-mark in terms of leads.

2. The EC trends show a big upset for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, where the Samajwadi Party is leading in over 35 seats at 11.45 a.m. The BJP had won 62 seats in UP in 2019.

3. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a lead of 72,000 votes over Congress’s Ajay Rai in Varanasi Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh.

4. In neighbouring Bihar, the BJP was ahead in 11 and its partner JD-U in 14, a vote of confidence for its leader Nitish Kumar. The RJD was poised to win five seats.

5. In Andhra Pradesh, the TDP led by Chandrababu Naidu is ahead, while the BJD appears to be facing a setback in Odisha, with BJP leading in 18 seats.

6. In Haryana, the BJP was behind the Congress. In Rajasthan, the BJP is ahead in 14 seats against the eight of the Congress.

7. Deeper south in Kerala, the BJP could make its much debated electoral entry with trends showing it could bag two seats. In parallel, the Congress, which got 15 seats last time, was ahead in 13, including in Wayanad from where Rahul Gandhi is contesting.

8. In West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress is hoping to continue its dominance as it leads with 28 seats followed by BJP with 12 seats.

9. As of the Assembly elections, both Odisha and Andhra Pradesh seem to have voted for a change with the TDP alliance leading in the southern State and the BJP crossing the halfway mark in leads in Odisha.

10. Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty tanked over 5 per cent in late morning trade on Tuesday.

