Residents of Jalgran village in Himachal Pradesh’s Una district to boycott polls demanding bridge over railway line 

Residents of Jalgran village, located in the Una district of Himachal Pradesh, which comes under the Hamirpur Lok Sabha constituency, have decided to boycott the upcoming general elections.

The villagers said they are unhappy that a proposed bridge was not built over the railway line that passes through the village, making it difficult for them to travel outside the village.

Villagers further said that children in the village are forced to cross the railway line every day to reach the local school.

As per the administration, talks are being held with the officials of the Public Works Department and Railway Department and soon the problem will be solved by holding a joint inspection of the site.

All seats in Himachal Pradesh, including Hamirpur will go to the polls in the last phase of the 2024 General Election on June 1.

