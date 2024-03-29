Resentment over ‘outsiders’ hogging the limelight in Mayiladuthurai

March 29, 2024 06:14 pm | Updated March 30, 2024 06:24 am IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The continuing trend of political parties fielding ‘outsiders’ has caused resentment among a section of voters in Mayiladuthurai Lok Sabha constituency.

While the Congress has fielded R. Sudha from Gummidipoondi as its candidate, the Pattali Makkal Katchi has nominated M. K. Stalin who hails from Aaduthurai in Thanjavur district. However, the candidates of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and Naam Tamilar Katchi, P. Babu and P. Kaliyammal, are locals.

“The nomination of Ms. Sudha came as a surprise to us. It has become a tradition to field outsiders, whom the party leadership wants in the Lok Sabha, from Mayiladuthurai. We in the district party who do all the party work for life time are left with no option but to work for the imported candidates ” observed a local Congress leader, who did not want to be identified.

“Barring a few, most MP’s elected from here were from other districts. S. Ramalingam, R. K Bharathi Mohan, N. Kudanthai Ramalingam and E. M. S Packeer Mohamed were all from Thanjavur district. Mani Shankar Aiyar was fielded here and won from here thrice,” he added.

Tamilan Ganesan, an activist from here said, “We need candidates who have their roots here. Many basic infrastructure needs of Mayiladuthurai have been neglected for long in the absence of a MP who hails from within the constituency.”

Pointing to the general feeling of neglect experienced by the voters here, activist R. Muralidharan said, “we don’t know on what basis candidates are selected. It is surprising major parties cannot find someone from within the constituency.”

