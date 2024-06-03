ADVERTISEMENT

Repolling under way in two booths in West Bengal

Updated - June 03, 2024 10:48 am IST

Published - June 03, 2024 10:45 am IST - Kolkata

PTI

Security personnel stand guard outside a strong room, where EVMs are kept after the conclusion of the last phase of the Lok Sabha polls 2024, in Kolkata. | Photo Credit: ANI

“Repolling was under way on June 3 at one booth each in the Barasat and Mathurapur Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal,” officials said. “The repolling started at 7 a.m. and would continue till 6 p.m.,” they said.

“The booth in the Barasat constituency is located at the Kadambagachi Saradar Para FP School in the Deganga Assembly segment, while the one in Mathurapur is located at the Aaddir Mahal Srichaitanya Bidyapith in the Kakdwip assembly seat,” they added.

The decision of repolling was taken on June 2 based on reports of the returning officers, the district election officers and observers concerned,” officials said. Voting in the two constituencies was held on June 1.

