Repolling sought in Bihar’s Munger: Supreme Court refuses to intervene Rashtriya Janata Dal candidate’s petition

The Supreme Court on May 31 refused to entertain a petition filed by a Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate seeking a direction to the Election Commission of India to conduct re-polling in more than 40 booths in Munger Lok Sabha seat of Bihar.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Vacation Bench of Justices Satish Chandra Sharma and P. B. Varale told the counsel appearing for the candidate Kumari Anita to approach the Patna High Court. “The High Courts are not closed in this country,” Justice Sharma told the lawyer. The court recorded the petition to be dismissed as withdrawn.

Also read: India General Election 2024 LIVE updates | PM Modi in Kanyakumari for 2-day meditation retreat; campaigning for 7th phase ends

The petition had alleged “serious manipulation, booth capturing and rigging by JD(U) workers with the help of officials”.

The petitioner said she was physically assaulted for complaining to the officials about the alleged misdeeds. Detailed complaints were filed with authorities, including the Chief Election Officer, Bihar; District Election Officer, Munger: and observers appointed by the top poll body, the plea said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.