GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Repolling sought in Bihar’s Munger: Supreme Court refuses to intervene Rashtriya Janata Dal candidate’s petition

A Vacation Bench of Justices Satish Chandra Sharma and P. B. Varale told the counsel appearing for the candidate Kumari Anita to approach the Patna High Court.

Updated - May 31, 2024 11:40 am IST

Published - May 31, 2024 11:33 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
A view of Supreme Court of India. File

A view of Supreme Court of India. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Supreme Court on May 31 refused to entertain a petition filed by a Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate seeking a direction to the Election Commission of India to conduct re-polling in more than 40 booths in Munger Lok Sabha seat of Bihar.

A Vacation Bench of Justices Satish Chandra Sharma and P. B. Varale told the counsel appearing for the candidate Kumari Anita to approach the Patna High Court. “The High Courts are not closed in this country,” Justice Sharma told the lawyer. The court recorded the petition to be dismissed as withdrawn.

Also read: India General Election 2024 LIVE updates | PM Modi in Kanyakumari for 2-day meditation retreat; campaigning for 7th phase ends

The petition had alleged “serious manipulation, booth capturing and rigging by JD(U) workers with the help of officials”.

The petitioner said she was physically assaulted for complaining to the officials about the alleged misdeeds. Detailed complaints were filed with authorities, including the Chief Election Officer, Bihar; District Election Officer, Munger: and observers appointed by the top poll body, the plea said.

Related Topics

politics / national politics / state politics / politics (general) / Bihar / Patna / General Elections 2024 / election

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.