GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Remove all unauthorised political advertisements from public spaces, EC tells Centre, States

Commission says it is getting complaints that such advertisements are still being displayed at many places

March 20, 2024 10:14 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - New Delhi

Sreeparna Chakrabarty
Municipal corporation workers removing political posters and hoarding in Lucknow.

Municipal corporation workers removing political posters and hoarding in Lucknow. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA

The Election Commission on March 20 asked both the Union and State governments to remove all unauthorised political advertisements, such as posters, wall writings, hoardings and banners, from public spaces like railway stations, bus stands, airports and government buses.

In a letter to the Cabinet Secretary as well as Chief Secretaries of all States, the commission sought a compliance report in the matter by 5 p.m. on March 21.

The letter said the commission had been receiving complaints from various quarters alleging that unauthorised political advertisements were still being displayed in many places across the country, despite its earlier order to remove them.

Sources said the latest direction was being given following a complaint made by the Congress.

Workers cover government advertisements in Sangareddy district of Telangana.

Workers cover government advertisements in Sangareddy district of Telangana. | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

With the announcement of schedule for the Lok Sabha election on March 16, the Model Code of Conduct has kicked in. In a letter to all States and Union Territories on the same day, the poll body asked them to ensure strict compliance of its instructions regarding removal of political advertisements from government, public and private property.

“All unauthorised political advertisements, in the form of wall writings, posters, papers or defacement in any other form, cut-outs, hoardings, banner flags etc., were ordered to be removed in a time-bound manner from public spaces like railway stations, bus stands, airports, railway bridges, roadways, government buses, electric or telephone poles, municipal or local bodies’ building etc., and a strict compliance in this was to be ensured,” the commission said in its letter on Wednesday.

“The commission has taken a serious note of the non-compliance or partial compliance of its instructions and hereby directs all State and Union Territory governments to immediately remove all unauthorised political advertisements and ensure full compliance of its aforesaid instructions”.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Election Commission of India

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.