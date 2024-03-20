Remove all unauthorised political advertisements from public spaces, EC tells Centre, States

March 20, 2024 10:14 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - New Delhi

The Election Commission on March 20 asked both the Union and State governments to remove all unauthorised political advertisements, such as posters, wall writings, hoardings and banners, from public spaces like railway stations, bus stands, airports and government buses.

In a letter to the Cabinet Secretary as well as Chief Secretaries of all States, the commission sought a compliance report in the matter by 5 p.m. on March 21.

The letter said the commission had been receiving complaints from various quarters alleging that unauthorised political advertisements were still being displayed in many places across the country, despite its earlier order to remove them.

Sources said the latest direction was being given following a complaint made by the Congress.

With the announcement of schedule for the Lok Sabha election on March 16, the Model Code of Conduct has kicked in. In a letter to all States and Union Territories on the same day, the poll body asked them to ensure strict compliance of its instructions regarding removal of political advertisements from government, public and private property.

“All unauthorised political advertisements, in the form of wall writings, posters, papers or defacement in any other form, cut-outs, hoardings, banner flags etc., were ordered to be removed in a time-bound manner from public spaces like railway stations, bus stands, airports, railway bridges, roadways, government buses, electric or telephone poles, municipal or local bodies’ building etc., and a strict compliance in this was to be ensured,” the commission said in its letter on Wednesday.

“The commission has taken a serious note of the non-compliance or partial compliance of its instructions and hereby directs all State and Union Territory governments to immediately remove all unauthorised political advertisements and ensure full compliance of its aforesaid instructions”.