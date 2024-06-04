GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Remain vigilant to the possibility of manipulation in vote counting, says NCP(SP)‘s Jayant Patil

‘The patience and vigilance shown during the polling season over the past one-and-a-half months should be exercised even on June 4,’ the Islampur MLA said in a letter to party workers

Published - June 04, 2024 03:55 am IST - Mumbai

Ateeq Shaikh
Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) State president and MLA Jayant Patil. File photo

Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) State president and MLA Jayant Patil. File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

To ensure there was no repeat of manipulation in the counting of votes allegedly “like in Chandigarh”, Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) State president and MLA Jayant Patil in a letter asked his party workers to remain vigilant.

“Even when many people have realised that the INDIA (Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance) bloc will secure a majority in the country, the ruling party is misleading in this [exit polls] way because that can leave you confused and dampen your enthusiasm, so that you are not alert and active, and this opportunity can be had to manipulate the counting of votes by taking corrupt officials into their [the National Democratic Alliance or NDA’s] hands, like in Chandigarh,” Mr. Patil stated.

The reference to Chandigarh concerns the mayoral polls held earlier this year in that city, where the presiding officer had declared eight votes invalid, which helped the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) candidate Manoj Sonkar secure his win. Later, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) moved the Supreme Court, which ordered the prosecution of the presiding officer, and declared the AAP’s Kuldeep Kumar as the winner.

The Islampur MLA did not rule out the possibility of the “ruling party” indulging in unfair practices while vote counting was in progress. “Therefore, it is more necessary to be alert on the day of counting of votes without falling prey to any such blunders,” the letter read.

The patience and vigilance shown during the polling season over the past one-and-a-half months should be exercised even on June 4, while counting was underway and until the Certificate of Election was handed over to the winning candidate, Mr. Patil said. “During this period, the ruling party may attempt to mislead and try to vitiate the social atmosphere, but we have to be absolutely vigilant,” he added.

He also asked party workers to not leave the counting centres at any point, and ensure they were a part of the team supervising the mandatory corroboration of five Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) votes, after counting was completed.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Maharashtra / Nationalist Congress Party / Bharatiya Janata Party / Shiv Sena / Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.