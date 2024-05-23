Religion should not be basis of granting reservation, says Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said reservation on basis of religion was against basic tenet of Indian Constitution.

Commenting on Calcutta High Court’s order of cancelling Other Backward Class certificates issued in West Bengal since 2010, Mr. Adityanath said, “I want to congratulate Calcutta HC which cancelled the reservation provided to Muslims by All India Trinamool Congress under OBC category. The HC says the reservation cannot be granted on basis of religion and the opinion of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on reservation should be last word. And we should follow it.”

The U.P. CM was addressing a public meeting in Chilika Assembly Constituency which comes under Puri Lok Sabha seat in Odisha.

“The benefit of reservation should go to scheduled caste, scheduled tribe, and OBC and they should first be Indians,” he said.

“The Congress, Trinamool or Biju Janata Dal believes in appeasement. They protect murderers of Swami Laxmanananda Saraswati and infringes in the reservation meant for SC, ST, and OBC. When one goes through manifestos of the Opposition parties, surprisingly they appear like manifesto of Muslim League. They are repeatedly going against India’s interest,” said Mr. Adityanath.

“Besides, the statements made by the Opposition parties which include implementation of inheritance tax are not accepted. Be it the Opposition alliance or the BJD, their conduct is against India’s interest. Their policies are intended at promoting corruption, insurgencies, disagreements, terrorism, and naxalism in the country. The wave in favour of BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become a tsunami,” he said.

In an indirect attack on the Naveen Patnaik government, the U.P. CM warned that there is rampant corruption and autocracy in a government which is heavily dependent on bureaucracy.

“There are some people in India who earn livelihood and food from our country, but praise Pakistan. They should not remain burden on India and shift to Pakistan. India is giving free ration to 80 crore people while Pakistan’s total population 23 crore are struggling with hunger. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pulled a population of more than that of Pakistan out of poverty,” he commented.

“The Modi leadership has ensured dignity, safety, development, and welfare measures for poor. Moreover, protection for future generation has been ensured,” Mr. Adityanath asserted.

On the issue of consecration of Ram temple at Ayodhya, Mr. Adityanath said, “Nobody had imagined the return of Ram to his birthplace in Ayodhya, which ended after a wait of 500 years. However, in Puri the keys of treasury of Shree Jagannath Temple got missing under watch of Naveen Patnaik Government. They are carrying out dacoity on treasury of God.”

