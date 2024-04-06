Rejection of BSP candidate’s nomination for Mysuru can impact poll outcome

April 06, 2024 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - MYSURU

The nomination paper of BSP candidate Revathiraj was among the four for the Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency which was rejected during scrutiny on Friday. A disappointed Ms. Revathiraj said the rejection of her nomination was shocking.

Ms. Revathiraj, a native of Mysuru, but settled in Bengaluru, alleged a “conspiracy” in the rejection of her nomination and said the party leadership may prefer moving the court over the issue. BSP State general secretary R. Muniyappa said the rejection of their candidate’s nomination papers was a setback to the party in the region, but ruled out any possibility of the party announcing its support to any other candidate or party.

Political observers said the absence of the BSP candidate in the fray can make a crucial difference in a closely fought election in the Mysuru constituency. For, the BSP candidate during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, B. Chandra, had polled 24,597 votes and finished third.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders said they were expecting to gain from the absence of the BSP candidate as the party voters are opposed to the BJP. Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson H.A. Venkatesh too said the Congress was hoping to benefit from the absence of the BSP candidate in the fray.

