Reject proponents of lies, hatred for a brighter future, Sonia urges voters

May 07, 2024 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - New Delhi

Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s niti (policy) and niyat (intentions)have led to unemployment, crimes against women and discrimination against Dalits, Adivasis and minorities.

In a video appeal to voters on the day of the third phase of polling, Ms. Gandhi, the Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson, asked people to reject the “proponents of lies and hatred” and vote for her party for a “brighter and more equal future”.

She said the Congress and the INDIA bloc members were committed to defending the Constitution and democracy. “Press the ‘hand’ button and together let us build a stronger, more united India with peace and harmony for all,” Ms. Gandhi said in a video message.

“Youth unemployment, crimes against women and discrimination against Dalits, Adivasis and minorities have reached unprecedented levels. These challenges stem from the niyat and niti of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP which aim for power, rejecting inclusivity and dialogue,” she said.

The former Congress chief said the sight of Constitution and democracy being under threat, the poor being left behind and “the fabric of our society being torn apart” fills her with anguish.

“Today, I ask for your support once again. Our ‘Nyay Patra’ and guarantees aim to unite our nation and work for the poor, youth, women, farmers, workers and the disadvantaged communities of India. The Congress and the INDIA (bloc) parties are committed to defending our Constitution and democracy,” Ms. Gandhi said.

Sharing the party’s assessment of the voting in 283 seats so far, Congress general secretary (organisation) Jairam Ramesh, in a post on X, said “It is very clear that for the BJP, it is South mein Saaf, North mein Half [it will be wiped out in South, numbers will halve in North]”.

“Consequently, the PM is betraying increasing signs of nervousness. His language is getting more and more desperate. He is spreading a pandemic of lies, and he’s truly resorted to running a 3D election campaign – to Distort, Divert, and Defame,” he said. The Congress leader said the BJP and the Prime Minister have not had any positive campaign and “Modi ki Guarantee -- which the PM liberally used public funds to peddle – has been given a silent burial”.

“The slogan of 400 paar is gone. Their Photo-festo has found zero traction. The BJP’s campaign is entirely reliant on the language of communal prejudice and hatred, with the brazen and blatant misuse of religion and religious symbols,” Mr. Ramesh posted.

The Congress leader said his party has not only conducted a positive election campaign but has completely “hijacked” the BJP’s election campaign. “Our Nyay Patra is the center of their campaign. Our guarantees are the focus of their desperate fear mongering,” he said.

Mr. Ramesh said the Election Commission of India should not take time to come out with the final voter turnout figures for the third phase, unlike for Phase 1 and Phase 2, and should publish the data in the same format as done in previous years.

