Regional parties to hold key: KCR after casting vote at Chintamadaka

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president K. Chandrasekhar Rao has reiterated that the regional parties will play a key role in the formation of the next government at the Centre as per the polling trends in four phases of Lok Sabha polls 2024 held so far (four phase in progress).

Speaking after casting his vote along with his wife K. Shobha at Chintamadaka village of Siddipet segment of the Medak Parliamentary Constituency on Monday forenoon, he hoped that polling percentage too would improve in this Lok Sabha election in the State and was likely to be beyond 65.

Mr. Rao reached his native village by a chopper from his Erravelli farmhouse and cast his vote. He was greeted by the people at helipad as also those in the queue lines at the polling station where he cast his vote.

Another BRS leader T. Harish Rao said, after casting vote along with his wife and son at a polling station in Siddipet, that polling percentage in the urban areas was expected to improve largely this time and the people were thinking about having a voice to protect the Telangana’s interests and have a voice to question the government at the Centre by having proper representation in Parliament.

Meanwhile, speaking after casting his vote along with his wife and son at polling station in Nandinagar here, the party’s working president K.T. Rama Rao said he had voted for the force that had made Statehood possible to Telangana and wished people too would think on the similar lines.

