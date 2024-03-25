Refrain from contesting Lok Sabha election, Manipur’s Kuki-Zo tribals urged

March 25, 2024 10:20 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - GUWAHATI

A tribal forum in ethnic strife-torn Manipur has urged the Kuki-Zo people to exercise their franchise but refrain from contesting in the Lok Sabha election in April.

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) has been the voice of the ethnic communities belonging to the Kuki-Zo group since their conflict with the Meiteis broke out on May 3, 2023.

“The ITLF Presidential Council, in consultation with its constituent member-tribes, has agreed that no member from the Kuki-Zo community should file nomination for the upcoming Lok Sabha election, considering the plight that we are facing,” the forum said in a statement on March 25.

“As Indian citizens, we advise our community members to exercise their right to franchise by voting but abstain from contesting from the Outer Manipur seat,” it said.

The ethnic violence over almost nine months has left 219 people dead and more than 60,000 others displaced. The Election Commission of India said the displaced people can vote at special polling stations to be set up in the relief camps.

Manipur has two Lok Sabha seats. The Inner Manipur constituency has 32 Assembly seats in the Meitei-dominated Imphal Valley while the Outer Manipur constituency, reserved for the Scheduled Tribes, comprises 28 Assembly segments.

Of the 28 Assembly seats, 20 are spread across the hills, divided almost equally between the Nagas and Kuki-Zo people. The remaining eight are located in the foothill areas of the Imphal Valley.

The Outer Manipur seat is currently held by the Naga People’s Front (NPF), which has fielded Kachui Timothy Zimik, a Naga. The Congress candidate for this seat is Alfred K.S. Arthur, also a Naga.

The BJP is not contesting the Outer Manipur seat, where it has decided to support the NPF candidate.

