ADVERTISEMENT

‘Rebel’ K.S. Eshwarappa files caveat over use of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photo in Lok Sabha election campaign

April 06, 2024 04:54 pm | Updated 04:54 pm IST - Shivamogga

The former minister, who has raised a banner of revolt against the State unit of the BJP, moved the court as he received information that his rivals could move court with a plea to restrict him from using Mr. Modi’s photo

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeting K. S. Eshwarappa, BJP candidate for Shivamogga Assembly constituency, in Shivamogga on May 5, 2018. | Photo Credit: VAIDYA

Former deputy chief minister and BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa has filed a caveat in the Karnataka High Court to ensure no ex-parte order is passed if the Shivamogga district BJP moves court seeking an order restricting him from using the portrait of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Lok Sabha election campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former minister, who has raised a banner of revolt against the State unit of the BJP, moved the court as he received information that his rivals could move court with a plea to restrict him from using Mr. Modi’s photo.

Mr. Eshwarappa informed The Hindu over phone that he had filed the caveat in the High Court on April 5. “There is no restriction on using the Prime Minister’s photo in the campaign. However, anticipating that some people may object, I have filed a caveat,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Eshwarappa has been using Mr. Modi's photo in the campaign since he announced his decision to contest as an Independent candidate against B.Y. Raghavendra in Shivamogga. Earlier, Mr. Raghavendra, incumbent MP who is contesting on the BJP ticket, had questioned the use of Me. Modi’s photos in Mr. Eshwarappa’s campaign.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He is planning to file his nomination as an independent candidate in Shivamogga after his son was denied the BJP ticket in Haveri Lok Sabha constituency.

Mr. Eshwarappa said, “He is the Prime Minister. He does not belong to any one person. Mr. Modi is in my heart.”

The senior leader has been miffed over the party ‘reneging’ on its promise of giving his son K.E. Kanthesh the Lok Sabha ticket from Haveri. He has held former CM B.S. Yediyurappa responsible for the turn of events. He has consistently maintained that his fight is against ‘one family rule’ in the State unit and not against the BJP or the national leaders.

He was recently summoned to Delhi by Union Home Minister Amit Shah for negotiations, but was denied a meeting after reaching the national capital.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related stories

In Karnataka, dissidence dies down in several places, while it remains as undercurrent in some
Basanagouda Patil Yatnal hopes dynasty politics in the BJP will end with Eshwarappa’s Delhi visit
Union Home Minister Amit Shah talks to BJP veteran K.S. Eshwarappa on phone, former Deputy CM to visit Delhi on April 3
Lok Sabha election: Some BJP rebels fall in line ahead of Amit Shah’s visit to Bengaluru
A dozen mutinies in Karnataka
Four MPs who were denied ticket are among ‘star campaigners’ of BJP in Karnataka
Will Eshwarappa being in the fray help or hurt BJP in Shivamogga Lok Sabha constituency?
Eshwarappa will be persuaded to back out of poll race: Vijayendra
In Karnataka, it’s all in the family
Will not budge on contest in Shivamogga even if PM Narendra Modi visits my home, says K.S. Eshwarappa
Eshwarappa intensifies attack by saying Vijayendra would have to quit after announcement of LS poll results

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US