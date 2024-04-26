Raksha Khadse files nomination papers from Raver Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra, vows to create jobs

April 26, 2024 01:26 am | Updated 01:26 am IST - Raver

Ruling Mahayuti candidate and BJP leader Raksha Khadse filed her nomination papers to contest the Lok Sabha election from the Raver constituency in Maharashtra on Thursday. Ms. Raksha, who won the seat in the 2014 and 2019 polls, will take on Shriram Patil from the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) this time.

Earlier, she took the blessings of her father-in-law Eknath Khadse, NCP (SP) leader who is set to rejoin the BJP, at their home, Khadse Bungalow, in Muktainagar. Her sister-in-law, Rohini Khadse, heads the women’s wing of NCP (SP).

She began her political career in 2010 after becoming the sarpanch of Kothali gram panchayat and went on to win the Zilla Parishad election from Jalgaon. After the death of her husband, Nikhil Khadse, in 2013, she contested the 2014 Lok Sabha election from Raver on a BJP ticket and became the joint youngest MP at 26.

Banana cluster development

Speaking to The Hindu, Ms. Raksha admitted that unemployment is the biggest issue in her constituency and said she has proposed plans to the Central government to tackle the problem.

“Since Raver grows bananas on a large scale, we have planned for cluster development of the fruit. The proposal has been submitted to the Centre through the Horticulture Department. Our proposal mentions how to export banana yield to different countries, make banana farms pest-free, and explore options in tissue culture, infrastructure that can be brought in for exporting banana, and the by-products that can be generated. Through this plan, many farmers will be benefited,” she said.

The BJP leader added that since Raver is a cotton-producing hub, steps are on to provide farmers with good quality BT cotton seeds to increase yield.

Ms. Raksha said she has been working with women for the last 10 years to encourage them to be financially independent. “In every village, with the help of savings and self-help groups, and Central government schemes, we are providing loans to women to start their own businesses,” she said.

‘No development’

Voters in the constituency told The Hindu that there is no development in the area and many people migrate to bigger cities for jobs. “To bring industries here, we need roads, airways, and rail connectivity. Over the last 10 years, we have been constantly working on resolving these issues. Today, the airport is getting ready, very soon flights will start operations. Highways are ready, railways connectivity has improved. The future will only bring more opportunities,” the BJP leader said.

BJP’s Jalgaon candidate Smita Wagh too filed her nominations at the Jalgaon District Collector’s office on Thursday.

