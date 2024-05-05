ADVERTISEMENT

Rajnath Singh promises ‘one nation, one election’ policy    

May 05, 2024 08:58 pm | Updated May 06, 2024 08:14 am IST - KADAPA

The Union Defence Minister accuses the YSRCP government of indulging in corruption and pushing the State into a debt trap

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh | Photo Credit: File photo

Union Minister for Defence Rajnath Singh has said that the NDA, if voted to power for the third term, will implement the ‘one nation-one election’ policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Participating in an election rally in Jammalamadugu Assembly constituency in Kadapa Lok Sabha on May 5 (Sunday), he said, “The elections for the Lok Sabha and Assembly seats are being held simultaneously in Andhra Pradesh. We will fulfil our commitment of one nation one election by the end of the next five years. One nation, one election will save a lot of time and money.”

Mr. Singh accused the YSRCP government of indulging in corruption and pushing the State into a debt trap.

“Andhra Pradesh’s debt has risen to ₹13.5 lakh crore during the YSRCP tenure. People can feel the deteriorating law and order situation in the state,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Singh appealed to the voters to support all the NDA candidates.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US