Rajeev Chandrasekhar flays govt. for bad condition of city roads

April 03, 2024 09:28 am | Updated 09:28 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Rajeev Chandrasekhar

| Photo Credit: -

National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate in Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency Rajeev Chandrasekhar has lashed out at the State government and the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation for their alleged failure in ensuring the timely completion of Smart City projects in the city.

The BJP leader, who inspected the progress of the ongoing road development in Vazhuthacaud, flayed the slow progress of the project. The situation has created immense hardships for motorists, traders, pedestrians and others, he pointed out.

He told media persons that he had enquired about the progress of the ongoing work when he visited the area on March 4. He was then assured that the work would conclude by March 31.

“There has not been much progress even after a month. This has inconvenienced large sections of the public,” he said. He added that he has issued instructions to expedite the pending works and pledged to monitor their progress until completion.

Mr. Chandrasekhar said Thiruvananthapuram was ranked in the 66th position among the 100 Smart Cities in the country. The ranking indicated the inefficiency of the State government, he added.

