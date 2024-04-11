Rajasthan Congress treasurer Sitaram Agarwal joins BJP ahead of Lok Sabha election

April 11, 2024 06:36 am | Updated 07:02 am IST - JAIPUR

Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee’s treasurer Sitaram Agarwal, who unsuccessfully contested the 2023 State Assembly election against Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here on April 10. Along with Mr. Agarwal, over 300 persons from different walks of life also joined the BJP at its State headquarters.

Mr. Agarwal, who was the Congress candidate from Jaipur’s Vidyadhar Nagar seat, had lost to BJP’s Ms. Kumari. He was considered close to former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. He joined the BJP in the presence of Ms. Kumari and senior party leaders Narayan Lal Panchariya and Onkar Singh Lakhawat.

Jannayak Janata Party leader from Neem Ka Thana Raghuveer Singh Tanwar, who contested the 2023 Assembly polls, All-India Reserve Bank Employees’ Union’s former national secretary G.N. Pareek, Vishwakarma Industries Association president Jagdish Somani, Macheda Hanuman temple’s priest Sudarshan Maharaj and Municipal Councillors Kesharmal Sharma, Dhapa Devi and Mahesh Agarwal were among those who joined the BJP on the occasion.

Mr. Agarwal, who had also fought the 2018 Assembly election from Vidyadhar Nagar, sent in his resignation from all posts in the State Congress to PCC president Govind Singh Dotasra before joining the BJP. He said he would remain committed to the BJP and work with dedication for strengthening the party.

