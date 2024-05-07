ADVERTISEMENT

Rajasthan CM to campaign in Telangana for BJP LS candidates

May 07, 2024 12:16 pm | Updated 12:16 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Rajasthan Chief Minister and BJP leader Bhajan Lal Sharma. | Photo Credit: PTI

Rajasthan Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Bhajan Lal Sharma and BJP Yuva Morcha national president Tejasvi Surya will be campaigning in Telangana in support of BJP candidates for the coming Lok Sabha elections.

Mr. Sharma will campaign in Peddapalli in support of Srinivas Gomasa at 10 a.m., and will campaign in Narayankhed for Zaheerabad candidate B.B. Patil at 1 p.m.. He will hold a roadshow in support of Hyderabad candidate K. Madhavi Latha at Begum Bazar at 5.30 p.m. and hold a meeting in Koti at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Mr. Surya will be campaigning for the party at Champapet in support of Ms. Madhavi Latha at 10 a.m., in support of Telangana BJP president and Secunderabad candidate G. Kishan Reddy at Chikkadpally at 3.30 p.m., travel by metro train from Ameerpet to Kukatpally at 5.30 p.m., and interact with people at Rameshwaram Cafe at Madhapur at 6.30 p.m. on Tuesday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US